If you’re left with some spare time on your hands over the Easter break, why not give this fun Easter brainteaser a go? Brits are being challenged to locate a hidden Easter egg within a patterned fabric design.

Prestigious Textiles have hidden a small egg within one of its best-selling fabric designs and it’s challenging just about everyone that tries to find it. Nestled within the eucalyptus stems of their Santa Maria design, the Prestigious’ tropical Malibu collection offers an uplifting range of foliage-inspired designs they claim with instantly energise any interior.

Nicola Brumfitt, marketing director at Prestigious Textiles said: “Featuring uplifting spring shades designs, Malibu is one of our best-selling collections. Just in time for April, we thought we’d challenge families to an Easter egg hunt and invite everyone to join in on the fun. We didn’t realise just how tough it would be to find!”

If you’ve got some time on your hands over Easter try out this tricky brainteaser

