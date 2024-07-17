Egyptian Gods descend on London
The mysterious figures, adorned with the jackal-headed mask of Anubis - God of the afterlife - embraced modern life such as waiting at a bus stop, emerging from the Piccadilly Circus underground and strolling through Regent Street.
They then made their way towards the River Thames and the oldest London landmark gifted from ancient Egypt, Cleopatra’s Needle. Passers-by were taken aback by the mythological looks - not typically seen during the morning commute - also taking in the views of Westminster and Oxford Circus.
The Egyptian Gods certainly got out and about
The otherworldly scenes were created to highlight easyJet Holidays' new package deal to Luxor with booking starting from November 11th, including a Nile cruise on vessels equipped with sun decks, swimming pools and bars.
Paul Bixby, chief commercial officer at the brand, said: “It's not every day you come face to face with Egyptian Gods - especially in central London, so it was great to see people's reactions.
"Our new Nile cruises make the grandeur of ancient Egypt more accessible than ever with a range of options to choose from, including the Iberotel Crown Empress and the Jaz Crown Jubilee.”
