Eight teenagers arrested after 16-year-old stabbed to death

Eight teenagers including two girls have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 16 year old was stabbed to death in the tourist city of Bath. The suspects - all aged between 15 and 17 - were arrested by police as they got off a bus in the city at 11.30pm last night (June 10).

The boy was attacked along with a woman aged 35, at a suburban house on Eastfield Avenue, Weston.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The victim's injuries were so severe that he died at the scene, just after 11pm last night (Sat), despite efforts from passers-by to provide first aid. The woman was later released from Royal United Hospital.

Officers arrested eight teenagers, aged between 15 and 17, and including two girls, as they got off a bus at 11.30pm. They are being questioned in custody, while police in forensic suits have been pictured combing the area today.

Most Popular

Several police vans and cars were parked up on the street, which is lined with modern houses. Police believe other people may have been at the address and urged them to come forward.

Police at scene after a stabbing in Bath

Chief Inspector Ronald Lungu, of the Bath Neighbourhood Team, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts this morning are very much with the family of the boy who has died.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“They were informed of what happened as soon as possible and are understandably devastated. Specialist family liaison officers will now be assigned to them to provide them with support and keep them updated.

“Officers arrived at the scene within minutes of the first call being received and an investigation into the incident is already being carried out, led by the Major Crime Investigation Team.

“We’ve identified a number of witnesses and we’ll be taking formal statements from them in due course but we’re also keen to hear from anyone who was at the address at the time who hasn’t yet spoken to police. If you can help, please call us on 101.”