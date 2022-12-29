A property that featured on Chateau DIY , a spin-off series from the incredibly popular Escape to the Chateau reality shows, has been placed on the market in France for the same cost as some one bedroom flats in London . Based in Saint-Maixent-l’École in the west of the country, the chateau is on the market for £724,916.

The listing states the property is “recently restored” while “this beautiful residence is a magnificent family home while offering a wealth of options for a special events/accommodation activity.” The chateau spans 15,000 sqm and has nine bedrooms, seven bathrooms, its own fully licensed vintage tea room, a bed and breakfast suite and a British food store.

Advertisement

Outside there is a small lake with a waterside wooden pavilion, as well as a self-contained apartment, stables, cowshed, barn, and hunting lodge - offering plenty of activities for the new owners of the property, or some additional DIY projects for the lucky individual picking up the property as a holiday home.

Chateau DIY saw Escape to the Chateau hosts, real life husband and wife couple Dick Strawbridge and Angel Adoree , dispense advice to new homeowners picking up dilapidated mansions and chateaus, and provide narration over the programme. The listing indeed mentions this fact, stating: “The Château is already well-known locally and further afield due to its starring role on Ch4’s Escape to the Chateau DIY.”

Most Popular

The popular Channel 4 programme saw Dick and Angel pick up a dilapidated castle which has 45 bedrooms, 78 windows, 12 acres and one moat back in 2015. The show continued for nine seasons with their renovations captured by cameras, before Dick and Angel presented Chateau DIY from 2018, with the third and most recent season airing earlier this year.

Reason Escape to the Chateau finished

Advertisement

Escape to the Chateau, featuring Dick and Angel Strawbridge, has sold in 42 territories.

It was announced Escape to the Chateau’s ninth season would be its last and, speaking on an episode of the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast , the pair revealed the reason why. Dick said: "No one has asked us to stop yet – that’s good! The children are turning nine and 10 – they’ve had an innocence and joy in what we’ve done. We’ve got lots of things we still intend to do, but we want to protect the family part of it."

Advertisement