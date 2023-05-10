Greggs is set to help pastry lovers up and down the UK get into the Eurovision spirit with a discount across its bakery menu. As the singing competition celebrations kick off across the country, Greggs is offering a limited-time deal this weekend.

2023 marks the first time the Eurovision Song Contest has been hosted in the UK in 25 years. In honour of Eurovision returning, Greggs is joining in on the fun by offering a discount to customers over the weekend.

The bakery chain will offer Eurovision fans 25% off all menu items. This includes Greggs' beloved selection of pastries, from bakes and pizzas, as well as the iconic sausage roll.

Available on the day of the Eurovision grand final, Greggs customers can claim the limited-time deal on May 13. It will be available across the evening of entertainment, meaning fans can watch the festivities with a pastry treat in hand.

We break down how Greggs customers can claim the Eurovision discount across the bakery chain's menu.

How Greggs customers can claim the Eurovision discount

Greggs customers will be able to get the chain's selection of baked goods for a discounted rate via Just Eat. The deal can be accessed through the food service's website as well as its mobile app.