Angry Evri customers have taken to Facebook in their droves to complain about the delivery firm after it was branded the “worst” in the UK. Delays, lost parcels and goods arriving damaged are just some of the blunders customers say they are enduring in the run-up to Christmas.

Many are turning to independent delivery companies as Royal Mail workers engage in staggered strikes throughout December, inflicting serious disruption to post at the company’s busiest time of the year. But according to the EVRI (Hermes) Complaints & Advice Facebook group, which has amassed 25,000 members, other delivery firms come with problems of their own.

Advertisement

One member of the group, David Laycock, said he had ordered two metre garage door draft excluders which were delivered by Evri 22 days late and arrived “twisted and bent in half”. Linda Parrie told the group she had been waiting on three parcels since November, and had tried to contact Evri even to the point of emailing the firm’s CEO to complain - to no avail.

“Turns out my daughters trainers for Christmas have been lost in transit apparently,” wrote Kirsty Gooder. “The local JD stores near me don’t sell [the trainers] and they also didn’t have the ones she wanted left in stock. JD has issued a refund luckily, but thanks Evri - that was literally the one present she asked for this year.”

Most Popular

Suzanne Turley posted: “Evri, claiming they have delivered a large parcel/Chiristmas presents on Tuesday but haven’t. We were in all day decorating wouldn’t mind but it’s worth £100.” And Rethe Hurn wrote: “[Evri’s] service is deplorable. Trying to talk to your robot is impossible. Get into gear and pick my parcel up.”

It comes after research carried out by Opinium Research and published by Citizens Advice found that the UK’s biggest postal firms were underperforming, with Evri at the bottom of the pile. Royal Mail, Amazon Logistics, DPD, Yodel and Evri were all examined based on cost, customer service and accessibility requirements.

Advertisement

No firms in the table achieved a score of more than 3 stars out of 5. Royal Mail topped the Citizens’ Advice table with 3 stars. Amazon was in second place with 2.75 stars out of 5, while DPD was in third with 2.25 stars out of 5.

Evri received the lowest score in the table for the second year in a row, mustering a lacklustre 1.75 stars out of 5. Yodel were second bottom with a score of 2 stars out of 5.

Advertisement

Dame Clare Moriarty, chief executive of Citizens Advice , said: “One year on and parcel firms haven’t got their act together, with nobody delivering a 4 or 5-star service. Behind the figures are shoppers seriously let down when parcels go missing or are late.