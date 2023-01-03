Fans of 1899 have hit out at the popular streaming platform for cancelling the hit Netflix series after one season. The decision was confirmed by co-creator Baran bo Odar, who announced the cancellation on Instagram on Monday night (January 2).

Created by Dark showrunners Jantje Friese and bo Odar, the sci-fi series centres on the character Maura Franklin (played by actress Emily Beecham), a neurologist and one of the UK’s first female doctors who finds herself aboard a ship carrying migrants hoping to start a new life in America.

Advertisement

Bo Odar said : "With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed. We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a second and third season as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned.

"That’s life. We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there," he continued. "But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you were a part of this wonderful adventure. We love you. Never forget."

Most Popular

The decision, however, did not sit well with fans, who immediately launched an online petition , demanding Netflix to continue the series with a renewal. It has so far received almost 15,000 signatures.

Jiri Mataus, a fan who initiated the online campaign , said: “1899 was clearly created with multiple seasons in mind. After the first season, there are a lot of unanswered questions and a big cliffhanger at the end of the last episode. We want a renewal of the show and a proper end to the story.”

Advertisement

A fan said Netflix should be more transparent on its statistics if low viewership played a part in its cancellation. He said: “Yet another time Netflix reminds us how risky it is to start watching a new show of theirs as their chances of it getting cancelled and you having wasted your time are incredibly high.

“Netflix needs to become public on their statistics so directors and actors are properly protected.” Another said: “1899 was great! I never saw Netflix tweet about it more than once! Who at Netflix hates great content?”

Advertisement

1899 had a budget of €60 million, making it the most expensive German language series of all time

The cancellation also spurred some fans to consider cancelling their Netflix subscription, while others hoped that it could be picked up by another streaming provider, such as Amazon Prime.

Advertisement