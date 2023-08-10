Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis is set to launch on mobile next month. Square Enix, the developers behind the game have announced that the game will come out on iOS and Android on September, 7, leaving just weeks until the game is launched.

Ever Crisis will be a mobile adaptation of the Final Fantasy 7 that was previously announced a couple of years ago. A beta test of the game was announced at Summer Games Fest , where part two to the iconic game was also announced.

Pre-registration is now open ahead of the full release which will reward players who have signed up early. The game will coincide with Square Enix’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy, with the potential for further mobile games in the future.

The mobile game will follow the events of the original game but will also add new story elements into the game. Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis will be presented in a retro style with flashy combat styles that are similar to the recent modern games.

The story elements for the game will be taken from both Final Fantasy 7 and the prequel game Crisis core, which are structured in episodic instalments. The mobile game has also promised the “never-before told story of young hero, Sephiroth”, who has become the antagonist for the games.