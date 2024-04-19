Foreign and Commonwealth Office travel advice: New 'do not travel' warning issued for parts of Brazil due to 'criminal activity'
The Foreign Office has issued a new “do not travel warning” for parts of South America’s largest country. The FCDO updated its Brazil warning n Tuesday (April 16), advising against all but essential travel for UK tourists to the river areas towards the west of Amazonas State, where Brazil shares borders with Colombia, Peru and Venezuela.
The Foreign Office advises against all but essential travel to the following river areas in Brazil:
- along the Amazonas (Amazon) River and its tributaries west of the town of Codajás and east of the town of Belém do Solimões in Amazonas State
- along any part of the Itaquaí River in Amazonas State
- along any part of the Japurá River or its tributaries in Amazonas State
- along the Rio Negro (Black River) and its tributaries north or west of the town of Barcelos in Amazonas State
The Foreign Office warns against travelling to these areas “due to criminal activity”. The warning says: “Armed groups, including pirates and drug traffickers, travel by the river routes in the Amazonas state where is there is low presence of police and local authorities. Be aware of safety procedures on board vessels and check the location of life jackets, including for children if travelling with them. Boat accidents on the Amazon River are not uncommon.”
It comes as the Foreign Office also warns UK holidaymakers of thefts and pickpocketing in Rio de Janeiro. The government says tourists have “reported armed robberies on the Corcovado walking trail to the Christ the Redeemer statue”, adding that tourists should be aware around Copacabana beach, Ipanema beach, Lapa and Santa Teresa.