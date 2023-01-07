The UK Foreign Office has strengthened its travel warnings for people going to, and currently in, Peru due to the ongoing protests. Political protests in Southern Peru and Lima started on January 4 following the ousting of former Peruvian president Pedro Castillo.

The widespread protests escalated quickly, turning violent and causing mass disruption to travel around the country. In a warning issued by the UK Government, it said: “Travellers arriving in Lima should be aware that travel to some parts of the country may not be possible. Protests may cause travel disruption, including with road blockades, suspension of train services and airport closures in different parts of the country.”

The airport of Juliaca in Puno has also suspended its operations. Additionally, since Wednesday (January 4) train services to Machu Picchu have been temporarily suspended. The government website states: “Travellers should recheck with their airline or tour operator and revisit travel plans ahead of any travel. For information on Lima airport operations, please visit the Lima airport website .”

The travel disruption left hundreds of tourists stranded at Machu Picchu and on the Inca Trail due to a suspension of rail service from Cusco and flights to the city.

According to the UK Government website the Peruvian government has made a form available here to identify any visitors experiencing travel difficulties as a result of the protests. However, they do state: “Please note this form is not managed by the British Embassy and we will not be able to contact British nationals registered in this list.”

If you are in need of emergency assistance the Government advises you to contact the nearest British embassy, consulate or high commission .