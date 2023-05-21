Former Strictly Come Dancing star Greg Rutherford has been forced to postpone his wedding. The star has put a halt to proceedings following the loss of someone “close and important” to him, he has confirmed.

The presenter and Olympic champion, 36, took to Instagram to announce the news to his fans on Saturday (May 20). He reassured his partner Susie Verill that they will have “an even better wedding” when they do eventually tie the knot.

Writing in a caption on Instagram, the star wrote: “Today was meant to be our wedding day… Due to the loss of someone so close and important we postponed the big day - In typical fashion the UK weather is going to be perfect we’re a bit miffed.

“But we get to plan it all again and hopefully really put together exactly what we want.

@susiejverrill I know today will be frustrating, but I love you so much and we’ll have an even better wedding when we finally manage to do it.”

The star posted a picture of his partner on Instagram alongside the caption. In the picture, Susie can be seen wearing a cap and sunglasses, posing with her engagement ring to the camera.

