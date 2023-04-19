Dozens of stores across major high street brands are set to close for good this week as the UK high street continues to decline. Many retailers have been struggling since the pandemic while shoppers are tightening the purse strings due to rocketing inflation, which stands at 10.1 per cent.

Soaring energy and food costs mean that people have less money to spend which is bad news for shops, restaurants and pubs. With more people switching to digital banking, bank branches up and down the UK are also set to bow out for good in 2023.

Stationery retailer Paperchase recently closed all of its 106 stores after collapsing into administration. Argos downed shutters on its Coatbridge branch in Scotland and health and beauty giant Boots also closed two shops in March.

Here is a full list of all the shops and banks that will close in the UK during this week alone.

Full list of shops and banks closing in the UK

M&Co

M&Co will close 170 shops this year . The fashion retailer fell into administration in 2022 and was sold to Yours Clothing, which bought M&Co’s brand and intellectual property but not its physical stores.

This week, a total of 38 M&Co stores have closed or will close for good. These are:

Alexandria - April 18

Alnwick - April 22

Alton - April 18

Attleborough - April 18

Bexhill - April 20

Billericay - April 18

Blandford Forum - April 22

Brighouse - April 20

Castle Douglas - April 20

Chesham - April 22

Christchurch - April 20

Cleveleys - April 22

Dunoon - April 18

East Grinstead - April 22

Elgin - April 20

Exmouth - April 20

Garstang - April 20

Glenrothes - April 20

Guisborough - April 18

Haddington - April 22

Helensburgh - April 20

Henley on Thames - April 20

Hitchin - April 23

Inverurie - April 22

Kirkintilloch - April 22

Largs - April 22

Milngavie - April 20

Montrose - April 18

Northallerton - April 22

Oswestry - April 22

Portishead - April 22

Rickmansworth - April 21

Romsey - April 18

Saffron Walden - April 22

St Neots - April 20

Stroud - April 22

Warminster - April 20

Wokingham - April 23

M&S

M&S is pulling the plug on another branch this week. Its store in Castleford, West Yorkshire will shut for good on Saturday (April 22) following the closure of multiple branches including some in London and Edinburgh.

The retailer is planning to axe 67 stores over the next five years. But it will also open 104 “bigger and fresher” food stores, it said. This includes 20 new stores across the UK in 2023 including in Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and Liverpool.

New Look

New Look will close one of its stories this week after a string of closures earlier in the year including in Birmingham and Coventry. The fashion retailer closed 85 of its shops, which saw hundreds of staff laid off, back in 2018.

The retailer’s Cheshunt branch will close on Wednesday (April 19). The news was confirmed on the store’s Instagram page , with shoppers told their closest local stores were now Enfield and Harlow.

Bank closures

According to data from UK cash machine network LINK, there are 332 planned UK bank branch closures in 2023 as people make the switch to digital and online banking.

If you’re worried about your branch closing, you can switch to another bank that has a branch open in your area, or access most bank services at your local Post Office.

This week alone, 20 bank branches are set to close:

Barclays

Bishop Auckland - April 21

Keswick - April 21

Leeds - April 21

London, Green Street - April 20

London, Tower Bridge Road - April 19

Milton Keynes - April 18

Shenfield - April 19

Warley - April 21

Halifax

Bangor - April 17

Chester Le Street - April 19

London (EC3M) - April 19

HSBC

Abergavenny - April 18

Bexhill-On-Sea - April 18

Blandford Forum - April 18

Cromer - April 1

St Austell - April 18

St Ives - April 18

Lloyds

Beckenham - April 20

Norbury - April 19

Pontefract - April 20

