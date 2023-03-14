News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 minutes ago TikTok to be investigated by National Cyber Security Centre
1 hours ago Gary Lineker calls on Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
2 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row
2 hours ago Flower collection stamps with King Charles’ silhouette released
3 hours ago Joe Biden to visit NI for 25th anniversary of Belfast Agreement
4 hours ago Tributes to former paralympian Baroness Masham who has died aged 87
Breaking

Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as his son receives death threats on Twitter over BBC Match of the Day fiasco

George Lineker faced the brunt of vile comments on Twitter after his dad was suspended from Match of the Day by the BBC.

By Ethan Evans
Published 14th Mar 2023, 10:17 GMT- 2 min read

Gary Lineker has put out a desperate plea to Twitter billionaire owner Elon Musk after his son, George Lineker, received death threats and vile comments on social media. It follows the former Barcelona footballer’s BBC saga which saw him suspended from Match of the Day.

The presenter posted on Twitter on Tuesday morning, mentioning Elon Musk and asking: “Is this acceptable @Twitter @elonmusk? And I don’t mean the grammar”. It featured a screenshot of George’s social media account, pointing out a death threat he had received.

George Lineker tweeted: “Social media’s mad isn’t it. Over the last few days on Insta [Instagram] - never had so many nice messages. On Twitter - never had so much abuse - it’s not even anything to do with me.”

George then showcased a vile message he had received from a Twitter user, which said: “Your a mug how dare you stick up for what your s***house of a dad said you need to be burned at the stake.”

Most Popular

    It comes following news that Gary Lineker had his Match of the Day suspension lifted after an impartiality row over a tweet the former footballer made criticising government policy. The 62-year-old’s contentious tweet said: “This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the ‘30s, and I’m out of order?”

    Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has seen his son receive death threats on Twitter after his BBC suspension was lifted - Credit: Getty Images
    Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has seen his son receive death threats on Twitter after his BBC suspension was lifted - Credit: Getty Images
    Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has seen his son receive death threats on Twitter after his BBC suspension was lifted - Credit: Getty Images

    BBC later gave Lineker a leave of absence, which led to a number of pundits including Alan Shearer and Ian Wright walking out from the flagship Premier League highlights show. The programme continued last weekend but only aired for 20 minutes with no commentary, punditry or analysis.

    Gary LinekerElon MuskBBCTwitterSocial mediaBarcelona