Netflix has renewed popular series Ginny and Georgia for two more seasons. Season two of the show aired back in January 2023, leaving fans questioning whether the Miller family would return in the near future.

Netflix announced the show’s renewal on Twitter alongside a video of the Ginny and Georgia cast. In the clip, Ginny actress Antonia Gentry, said: "Get ready with me to announce seasons three and four of Ginny & Georgia."

As the clip continues, the rest of the cast are contemplating what the next two seasons will look like, with Jennifer Robertson, who plays Ellen, giving a special shout out to viewers for making the renewal happen.

She said: "This really couldn’t have happened without the fans, thank you all.”

The comedy-drama series follows Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey), daughter Ginny and son Austin (Diesel La Torraca) as they move to a town in Massachusetts for a new start after Georgia’s husband dies. The second season of the show, which aired earlier this year, saw Ginny attempt to live with the knowledge that her mother killed her step-dad in a bid to protect her.

Ginny and Georgia season 3 - is there a release date?

Antonia Gentry as Ginny in Ginny and Georgia