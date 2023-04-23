The 51st Glastonbury Festival is set to take place at Worthy Farm in just two months. While most tickets were sold in November, festival goers had another chance to secure tickets to this year’s event as a “very limited number” of tickets went on sale at 9am on Sunday, April 23.

However, all remaining tickets were gone in just six minutes, with many music fans no doubt being left disappointed. The five-day event is one of the UK’s biggest music festivals and takes place in Somerset every other year.

Festival organisers tweeted just seven minutes after 9am to say: “The tickets in this morning’s resale have now all been sold. Thank you to everyone who bought one, and sorry to those who missed out.” Many fans responded with disappointed messages.

One person said: “I have no issue with them being sold out, but whilst you are updating your Twitter feed those of us patiently waiting and being refreshed had no idea they sold out 15 minutes ago. Please could you make sure that the holding page is updated next time?”

And another said: “Could you ask ST to improve software next year then, so that it tells people when they are sold out on the holding page rather than letting them think they are still in the queue please?” However, many were more philosophical, saying they’d give it another go next year, and some wishing those who had been successful, a great time.

And there is one final chance for campervan visitors to get their hands on the much-sought after tickets. SeeTickets, who are handling sales, said: “A limited amount of returned campervan tickets, Worthy View and Sticklinch accommodation for @Glastonbury 2023 will go on sale to ticket holders at 12 noon on Thursday 27th April.”

In addition to music, the festival hosts dance, comedy, theatre and other arts. This year’s Glastonbury will take place from June 21-25.

Glastonbury 2023 headliners:

