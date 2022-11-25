Guinness World Records has officially named a Chihuahua from Los Angeles as the oldest dog living. Born on September 24, 2000, Gino was adopted by Alex Wolf, then a college student from Colorado when the dog was two years old and he’s lived with him ever since.

According to DogTime , Alex, who is now 40 years old, was a second year student at the University of Colorado Boulder when he first adopted Gino. He attributes the dog’s longevity to a healthy, balanced diet, a zest for life, and good veterinary care for allowing his pup to live to such a grand age.

Advertisement

He said: “I give him all the credit. He’s gotten a lot of love, and I think he’s just a strong dog. He’s been there every step of the way. I’m so glad we got him. He’s the best.” At first, Gino lived with Alex and his roommates, Alex describing him as “one of the guys”. But after Alex moved back home with his parents, Gino adapted well to California.

Alex added: “When he was younger, he used to love exploring my parents’ huge backyard with our other dogs in Manhattan Beach, going on walks off the leash in Venice, going on drives along the coast blasting music with his head out the window, or running around on the golf course in La Quinta.

Most Popular

Gino was given the title after the former oldest dog, Pebbles died in October at the age of 22. Guinness World Records said the toy fox terrier died of natural causes at her home in South Carolina, US on October 3 with owners Bobby and Julie Gregory by her side. The previous record holder was Bluey, an Australian cattle dog who lived an astounding 29 years and five months who died in 1939 and remains the oldest dog ever verified.

Alex, who raises Gino alongside his partner Rebecca Grenell, has said that he’ll take advantage of Gino’s publicity to raise awareness of adoption and animal activism, saying that a dog is for life. He said: “You’ve got to be there for the long haul, no matter how long it is. That’s the responsibility you take on, and it’s 1000% worth it.”

Advertisement