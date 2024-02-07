Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Hairy Bikers are making a triumphant return to television, with a brand-new series on BBC for 2024.

The iconic celebrity chef duo, which is made up of Dave Myers and Simon ‘Si’ King, have a brand-new series named The Hairy Bikers Go West, which is available to watch on BBC Two and BBCiPlayer.

The Hairy Bikers Go West is the first television series the pair have made together, with the exception of Christmas special The Hairy Bikers: Coming Home for Christmas, since Myers was diagnosed with cancer two years ago.

Here is everything you need to know about The Hairy Bikers Go West.

What to expect in The Hairy Bikers Go West?

In The Hairy Bikers Go West, Myers and King will embark on a travel journey, exploring the West Coast of the UK.

Along the way they will meet people from various walks of life and create and try for themselves delicious dishes.

There are also emotional moments, as the pair discuss their long-standing friendship as well as Myer’s battle with cancer.

Si King and Dave Myers: The Hairy Bikers Go West

How many episodes will there be of the Hairy Bikers Go West?

There will be eight episodes in total of the Hairy Bikers Go West.

When and where can I watch the Hairy Bikers Go West?

The Hairy Bikers Go West will air on BBC Two on Tuesdays at 7pm. The show will also be made available to catch up on BBCiPlayer.

How is Dave Myers following his cancer diagnosis?

Myers revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer in 2022, and was undertaking chemotherapy treatment. He has spoken openly about his battle with cancer, and continues to do so in the new Hairy Bikers television show.