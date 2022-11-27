Half of adults admit to buying lower-quality items in order to cut costs

Research of 2,000 adults found millennials were more likely to opt for the cheapest option over a superior alternative (45 per cent), whereas those aged 45-54 valued quality over price most (59 per cent).

The average adult has two faulty or malfunctioning products in their home at the moment, and only 29 per cent are regularly buying premium items, hoping it’ll save them money in the long run.

Advertisement

Despite their initial hesitancy to splash the cash, four out of five of millennials recognise a difference in the quality and performance of household electrical items, such as kettles or chargers.

Natasha Bambridge from business improvement, product testing and standards company, BSI, which commissioned the research to highlight the importance of the BSI Kitemark said: “This research has really highlighted the thought processes people go through when buying a product.

Most Popular

“For those seeking reassurance and confidence in the quality, safety and durability of their purchases, looking for an independent certification logo such as the Kitemark can help when deciding which products to trust.

“Deciding between products with similar specifications and features can be confusing, so it’s important for consumers to do their research on what certification marks stand for so they can be assured of the testing standards the product that they’re buying have met.”

Advertisement

Sustainability provides peace of mind

The study found 58 per cent of all adults are more likely to pay a premium to buy something that’s longer lasting and more durable than other options.

Advertisement

But Gen Z adults (those aged 18-24) were least likely to consider the lifespan of a product when making their purchase decision.

The cost-of-living crisis has driven some changes in habits, with 36 per cent of all adults spending more time researching a product’s durability to avoid purchasing products that aren’t likely to last long or stand up to everyday use.

Advertisement

And 32 per cent have delayed replacing broken or inefficient items due to budget constraints, according to the OnePoll data.

When purchasing an electrical product, whether new or second hand, a quarter of all consumers would check for certification logos that indicate superior quality and safety.

Advertisement

Such certification logos can include the BSI Kitemark, a symbol used to mark a range of products and services, including sofas, electric plug sockets, and bicycle helmets, as meeting a superior standard when it comes to attributes such as safety, quality, security or sustainability.

Natasha Bambridge, from BSI, added: “For consumers looking for extra confidence in the safety, quality, security or sustainability of products, they can look for a trusted and established certification mark, such as the Kitemark.

Advertisement

“Knowing products have been independently tested provides peace of mind to consumers who can have increased confidence in the products that they’re buying have been robustly tested to ensure they are safer, more secure, and better quality.

“With money being tight at the moment, it’s easy to understand why many will be looking to low-cost electricals made of less-durable materials when there’s less disposable income, but it could end up costing consumers in the long run.

Advertisement