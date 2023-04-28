Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Andrew Lococo. The 32-year-old actress announced the news to her followers on Instagram , saying they “can’t wait to meet” the little one later this year.

Wright, who played Ron’s sister Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter movie franchise, shared the snaps showing off her baby bump alongside the caption: “We’re having a baby! So excited to share this beautiful land with them.”

She added: “What a wild and humbling journey pregnancy is, transforming to make space for new life. Andrew and I can’t wait to meet our baby later this year and become parents. It feels like they’re coming to say hello in the little rainbow orb across my belly.”

Wright’s wonderful news came just a few days after Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter, welcomed his first child with partner Erin Darke. In March, the 33-year-old celebrity revealed that he and Darke were expecting a child .

The couple were spotted pushing a pram in New York earlier this week. However, the baby’s sex and date of birth haven’t been disclosed.

Speaking at the time, a source close to the couple said: “Daniel and Erin could not be happier to be expecting. They are absolutely thrilled, and can’t wait to become a family of three. They told their families and friends recently. It’s an incredibly exciting time."

