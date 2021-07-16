Heat-health warning issued as temperatures set to soar across England

(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

A heat-health warning has been issued for England as temperatures are predicted to surge across the weekend.

Public Health England (PHE), who issued the alert, urged people to take steps to stay cool and help anyone who may be at risk in the warmer weather.

At a glance: 5 key points

Public Health England has issued a heat-health warning for England this weekend. PHE has urged people to take steps to stay cool and help those who may be at risk in the warmer weather.

Temperatures are set to reach as high as 31C (87.8F) on Sunday (18 July) and Monday (19 July).

The level two heat-health alert will cover the majority of England and will remain in force until Tuesday (20 July), the Met Office said.

Level two heat-health alerts are triggered by the Met Office when the risk is 60 per cent or above for threshold temperatures being reached in one or more regions on at least two consecutive days and intervening night.

PHE suggested ways to stay safe in the heat included keeping homes cool by closing curtains, drinking plenty of fluids and staying out of the sun between 11:00 BST and 15:00 BST when UV rays are strongest. The guidance also suggests never leaving anyone in a close, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals.

What’s been said

Will Lang, the Met Office's head of civil contingencies said: "Across most parts of the UK we're expecting to see temperatures building, reaching heatwave thresholds across the majority of England over the weekend.

"High temperatures will remain a feature of the forecast until Tuesday, when fresher conditions arrive curtailing heatwave levels."

Dr Owen Landeg, PHE's scientific and technical lead, said: "Much of the advice on beating the heat is common sense and for many people spells of warmer weather are something they very much enjoy.

"However, for some people, such as older people, those with underlying health conditions and young children, the summer heat can bring real health risks.