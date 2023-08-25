Hersha Parady, who was best known for her role in the popular American Western drama Little House On The Prairie, has died at the age of 78. She had been suffering from a meningioma, a tumour in the membranes around the brain and spinal cord.

Her son, Jonathan Peverall, confirmed that Parady had died at his home in Virginia. He has set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses, which has already surpassed its $20,000 target.

Paying tribute, he said: “Despite what I could only describe as her being ‘difficult’ at times, she was the best mother. She was also a doting grandmother, and her three grandchildren, who brought immense joy to her life, will miss her dearly.”

Parady played teacher Alice Garvey in Little House On The Prairie which was her most famous role. Her character taught at Walnut Grove Church and School and appeared in three seasons of the show between 1977 and 1980.

Alice Garvey was eventually killed off, dying in a dramatic fire after she heroically ran into a burning building to try to save a blind boy and baby. Parady, who was born in Ohio in 1945, was married to Oscar-winning British film producer John Peverall.