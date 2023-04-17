A horse trainer has called protestors who interrupted the Grand National “ignorant”. Sandy Thomson has said that the protestors were to blame for the death of a horse at the prestigious event.

The start of the race was delayed by 14 minutes after around 100 protestors from animal rights group Animal Rising made their way to the outskirts of the track. Many were able to get onto the course and had to be forcibly removed by police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One horse, Hill Sixteen, died during the Grand National after falling at the first fence. This was the third horse fatality at the race meet this year.

Speaking to the BBC , Sandy said: "It was all caused by these so-called animal lovers who are actually ignorant and have absolutely no idea about the welfare of horses"

Most Popular

"There were quite a lot of horses buzzed up. When they got down to the start, nobody quite knew what was happening.”

Mr Thompson added that the delay to the race had an impact on both horses and jockeys. He said: "The starter wanted to get them off as quickly as possible, then the horses were drawn forward then told to get back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“One of the other things missing was the parade. I think that gives the horses and the jockeys that couple of minutes to gather their thoughts and that didn’t help the situation either."

Sarah McCaffrey, an Animal Rising protestor who was involved in disrupting the track, said: “Whether it’s for food or for fun, our use of animals and nature is symbolic of a relationship beyond broken. We’re a nation of animal lovers, but the pain these beautiful creatures experience daily does not do that label justice. We need to find ways of loving animals that don’t hurt them.

An animal rights protester is apprehended by police officers ahead of the Grand National.

“I truly believe that we are a nation of animal lovers, every one of us. I know everyone coming to Aintree to view the races today would say they love the horses; however, the suffering experienced by them should shock us all. That’s why I decided to put my body between those horses and death on the racecourse, rather than gamble with their lives.”

Advertisement