News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
54 minutes ago How to use Spotify Pie tool to discover your monthly listening habits
1 hour ago Facebook down for thousands of users across UK
2 hours ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
2 hours ago SZA announces UK tour dates with RAYE
3 hours ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait
Breaking

Is Facebook down? Thousands of users frustrated after search function stops working on social media site

Thousands of Facebook users across the UK have reported issues with the social media platform

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 11th Apr 2023, 17:38 BST- 1 min read

Thousands of Facebook users across the UK have reported issues with the social media platform, citing problems with the search function. Downdetector has received reports from users worldwide from as early as 4:30pm.

Downdetector, which tracks website outages, said almost 1,000 people have reported problems. The issues seem to have started at around 4:34pm. Out of the reports, 66 per cent were related to the app, and 28 per cent of users have had issues with the website.

Downdetector took to Twitter to inform the public about the outage. It tweeted: “User reports indicate Facebook is having problems since 11.32 AM EDT.” Using the hashtag #FacebookDown, users have been detailing the problems they are experiencing.

One user wrote: “Anybody noticed that Facebook search isn’t working??”. Another added: “Are you also having issues with facebook search?”

Most Popular

    After reaching out to Facebook for comment, Meta responded to National World at 17:42pm and said all issues have been resolved.

    FacebookTwitterSocial media