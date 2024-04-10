Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first trailer for Joker 2 has landed.

The new film comes five years after the original Joker movie was released in 2019. Joaquin Phoenix, who won Best Actor for his performance in the 2019 film at the 2020 Oscars, returns as Arthur Fleck and Lady Gaga replaces Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.

In the trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux, directed by Todd Phillips, Arthur Fleck and Harley Quinn slow dance on a rooftop and through the streets. In another part, viewers see Fleck being dragged down a corridor by police, before Quinn walks up steps into a court surrounded by Joker fans holding “Free Joker” signs.

Towards the end of the trailer, Quinn visits Fleck in prison. She says “I want to see the real you”, before using red lipstick to draw a smile on the glass partition. To end, the Joker puts his lips in line with the drawing and smiles.

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga star in Joker 2 trailer.