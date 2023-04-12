Tory cabinet members are up in arms after a major rule change has been introduced for King Charles III’s coronation. Ministers will not be allowed to bring their partners or spouses to celebrate the Westminster Abbey ceremony on May 6.

Sources close to Buckingham Palace allege that several senior members of the Conservative Party are “unhappy” at the decision to remove their right to a plus-one. This will not include UK prime minister Rishi Sunak, who is expected to be in attendance along with wife Akshata Murthy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former prime ministers are also understood to be allowed to bring plus ones, such as Boris Johnson, Theresa May and Gordon Brown. It is understood that the ‘special treatment’ has not gone down well.

The decision has reportedly been motivated by royal officials’ push for a much more low-key and slimmed down ceremony. Due to the limited space, peers and MPs who do not hold a senior position have also had to enter a ballot for an invitation.

Most Popular

An insider told the Daily Mail: “Lots of cabinet ministers, and their partners, are unhappy about it. They sacrifice a lot for their other half to do the jobs they do, and it would mean a great deal to be invited to the coronation."

Tory ministers will not be happy with the new ‘no plus-one’ rule for King Charles III coronation - Credit: Getty Images

Advertisement

Advertisement