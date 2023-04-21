Dubbed as the “greatest American songwriter of the 21st century”, Lana Del Ray has performed at the biggest festivals across the globe, including Coachella, Glastonbury and Lollapalooza. Her latest album, ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ is her sixth UK number one LP and is the fastest selling album of 2023 in the UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since the release of her major debut album ‘Born to Die’ 11 years ago, Del Ray has captured the hearts of fans and critics alike. Her 2019 opus, ‘Norman F****** Rockwell!’, was nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards.

Set in London’s beautiful Hyde Park, British Summer Time Festival hosts a series of concerts held over two or three weekends once a year. Every year, each headliner is joined by a full supporting line-up across multiple stages, from major superstars to handpicked developing acts performing for fans from across the UK.

Most Popular

Last year, 2022’s BST Hyde Park celebrated three monumental weekend’s of music with Elton John, The Rolling Stones, Adele, Eagles, Pearl Jam and Duran Duran all headlining the prestigious festival.

British Summer Time Hyde Park Festival 2023 tickets

Advertisement

Advertisement

American Express Cardmembers can take advantage of the first presale from 10am, Friday April 21 until 9am, Thursday April 27. General on sale tickets for Lana Del Ray’s BST Hyde Park 2023 show will then be available from 10am on Thursday April 27, via the BST website .

British Summer Time Festival line-up

Headlining acts will be supported by special guests, visit the BST website to find out who’s already been announced. Special guests are yet to be announced for Lana Del Ray’s show on July 9.

Lana Del Ray has been confirmed as the final headlining act of BST Hyde Park 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement