Former Love Island host, Laura Whitmore, has taken aim at the ITV2 show following her departure. The TV presenter began hosting the show in 2020, following the death of her friend and previous host Caroline Flack.

Laura Whitmore, 37, shocked fans earlier this year when she announced her departure from the show earlier this year stating scheduling conflicts were at the heart of her ‘difficult’ decision.

In a statement Whitmore said: "There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects."

However, Whitmore has recently opened up about her decision to leave the popular show in an interview with Psychologies magazine. She revealed she would ‘probably still be doing it’ had she been allowed to support the islanders more.

Whitmore told the publication: "There was only so much I can do as a host – I couldn’t support them or not support them. I couldn’t say anything. So you kind of have to go quiet, and that was hard for me because I like to be able to have those conversations.

She went on to add: "If I could [have done] things the way I wanted to, I’d probably still be doing it. "

The show has been criticised when it comes to offering support to the Islanders when they leave the villa to intense fame and scrutiny. Two previous contestants, Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis, have died in the past three years after endless media coverage and online harassment.

Former host, Caroline Flack, also died by suicide after endless online harassment and invasive coverage of her personal life. After Flack’s death there were calls for the show to be cancelled. In October 2021, Jack Fincham revealed on The Steven Stully Study Podcast that he had attempted suicide after winning the show alongside now ex-girlfriend Dani Dyer.

