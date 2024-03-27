Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A reckless van driver was caught on CCTV when he drove through a level crossing, putting his own life at risk. The impatient road user ignored flashing lights and lowering barriers at Blakedown level crossing near Stourbridge, when he ploughed through on March 18.

Footage, released by Network Rail, shows the van's tailgate snag the barrier which is then ripped off and dragged across the tracks. The driver was one of 225 reckless pedestrians and motorists caught on camera risking their lives on rail crossings.

A van ignoring the signals and lowering barriers, ripping down the level crossing barrier and dragging it across the crossing (Blakedown level crossing, Worcestershire).

Fortunately, the red-and-white barrier is hauled clear of the rail lines before the train hurtles past - but the actions were described as 'reckless' by the rail operator. Natalie Stretton, head of operational risk at Network Rail, said: “There’s never any excuse for the kind of reckless behaviour you see in this video".