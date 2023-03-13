Fans of popular daytime TV show Loose Women will be disappointed to learn that after Monday’s edition of the talk show, it will be removed from the ITV schedule for the rest of the week as part of a huge shake-up.

Loose Women typically airs every weekday from 12:30pm on ITV 1 - and airs immediately after This Morning. It features a panel and guests from all walks of life and industries discussing hot topics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Regular fixtures on the show include wife of former Chelsea and England midfielder Christine Lampard, Colleen Nolan, Ruth Langsford, mum of The 1975’s lead singer Denise Welch, Charlene White and Nadia Sawalha.

The show will be removed from the schedule to make way for the Cheltenham Festival 2023, which ITV will provide extensive coverage for. The Cheltenham Festival is one of the biggest horse racing events in the calendar year.

Most Popular

Despite Loose Women being sacrificed for the horse racing festival, Lorraine and This Morning will still continue to be aired as usual. Cheltenham Festival begins on Tuesday, March 14 and lasts for four days.

Loose Women was first released in 1999 and has since gone on to release over 3,000 episodes. It underwent a brief rebrand at the turn of the century as ‘Live Talk’ but was swiftly changed back to Loose Women.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The show has reached many landmarks during its long run, such as on October 22 2020, where it featured an all black panel for the first time in the show’s history, featuring Charlene White, Brenda Edwards, Judi Love and Kéllé Bryan.