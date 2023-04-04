Netflix has announced the release date for the Love Is Blind season four reunion with a special plot twist for fans. The streaming platform revealed the show would be broadcast live for the first time following the release of the first eight episodes of the explosive fourth season.

So far, Love Is Blind season four has seen 30 singles go on the hunt for love, preparing to date without ever seeing their partners. As feelings began to develop between the couples, viewers have seen multiple engagements and drama left, right and centre as they attempt to make it to their wedding days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Love Is Blind co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey returned for the fourth season of the show to help guide the new group of singletons through meet cutes, marriage proposals and the inevitable drama that came with choosing to spend forever with someone sight unseen. The two co-hosts will return for the live reunion special as drama is sure to unfold right in front of viewers eyes.

Netflix US revealed the release date on Twitter. The tweet read: “Love is Blind: The Reunion — LIVE!!!! Yes, that’s right! Tune in and watch the cast spill all the tea in real time. Sunday, April 16 at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Only on Netflix.”

Most Popular

But will the reunion special air live in the UK on Netflix? Here’s everything you need to know.

Will the Love Is Blind season 4 reunion show air live in the UK?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Love Is Blind season four reunion will air soon

It is yet to be announced by Netflix whether the show will be broadcast live in the UK. According to the US timings, if the show does air live in the UK, it will be broadcast at 4am on April 16.

However, if Netflix UK does not broadcast the show live, it should be available for Love Is Blind fans from 8am on the same date as its US release.

When will the next episodes of Love Is Blind season 4 be available on Netflix?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first eight episodes of Love Is Blind season four are available now on Netflix UK. Episodes 9-11 will drop on the streaming site on April 7, with the finale scheduled for April 14.

At the time of writing, the engaged couples include Tiffany and Brett, Micah and Paul, Jackie and Marshall and Chelsea and Kwame. Zack and Irina, who got engaged in the pods, split during their vacation as a couple.