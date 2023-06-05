New pictures of the Love island villa have been released as fans gear for the exciting opening to the summer series. A sneak peak into Monday night’s episode shows the stunning new home for the islanders over the next 8 weeks.

The official Love Island Twitter account shared a video with fans showing off the villa’s new and vibrant look featuring the iconic fire pit to the colourful sunbeds near the pool.

Love Island is filmed in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar in Majorca while this year's winter series was filmed in a luxury villa in South Africa.

The luxury villa underwent a eco-friendly makeover with solar panels fitted onto the property roof and a change to the kitchen and bedrooms ahead of the contestants making their entrance.

The original Love Island villa was located in the idyllic village of Santanyi, Mallorca. The house featured in the first two seasons of the hit ITV show from 2015 and 2016.