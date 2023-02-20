The M4 has been closed in one direction after an incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Traffic is at a standstill as queues stretch over four miles long.

Its westbound carriageway between J17 (Chippenham) and J18 (Bath) was closed just before 1am on Monday (February 20) morning. Officials expect the road to be closed for most of the morning at least.

The incident took place near the Leigh Delamere Services. Drivers are advised to find alternative routes and allow extra time for their journeys.

National Highways have revealed that diversions are in place for affected motorits. These are located along the A350, A420 and A46.

