Watch: Lorry driver cheats death on the M6 near Birmingham as tyre blows

Shocking footage shows the moment a lorry driver cheated death after a tyre blow out caused him to crash through a fence on a busy motorway.

The lucky trucker escaped with just minor injuries after his HGV ploughed through a barrier and plunged into a ditch on the M6 yesterday (Thursday, January 11). The miracle escape was captured on CCTV, which has been released by the Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) today.

The lorry can be seen veering across the inside lane onto the hard shoulder before smashing through a fence sending debris across the carriageway. The driver was taken to Walsall Manor Hospital with injuries not thought to be serious following the 2.45pm crash between junctions 6 and 7 near Birmingham. Three of the four lanes were closed for several hours overnight while emergency services worked to remove the wreckage.

A CMPG spokesperson said on X, formerly Twitter: "Yesterday, another HGV leaving the Motorway just past Junction 7 of the M6 South, as a result of a tyre blow out. Driver was very fortunate to get out alive with minor injuries. Please check your tyres regularly for yours and everyone’s else’s safety!"