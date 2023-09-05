News you can trust since 1904
The items include two burgers, a cheesy side, a seasonal hot drink and two limited-edition desserts

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 5th Sep 2023, 07:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 07:39 BST
McDonald’s is bringing back six fan favourite items this month to coincide with the return of the popular Monopoly competition. The returning items include two burgers, a cheesy side, a seasonal hot drink and two limited-edition desserts.

For those who have long missed the taste of the Big Tasty and Big Tasty with bacon, the wait is over! Coming back to menus for six weeks only; the 100% beef patty with bacon, cheese, onions, juicy tomatoes and a unique smoky flavoured sauce all nested in a freshly toasted bun.

And Mozzarella Dippers are back too offering a warm and gooey centre encased in a golden crispy coating, the perfect indulgence with a tangy tomato dip. Finish it all off with the limited-edition Cadbury Flake Chocolate McFlurry or Cadbury Flake Raspberry McFlurry® - a soft dairy ice cream, swirled with pieces of Cadburys Flake (with Raspberry sauce).

Finally, a seasonal delight, Caramel Waffle Latte A smooth latte, blended with a caramel waffle flavour syrup and topped with delicious caramel cream and caramel sugar dusting.

    Customers will be able to get their hands on the new line-up from 11 am on Wednesday, September 6, the same day McDonald’s Monopoly returns. Customers will be able to try the new foodie items while being in for the chance to win big.

