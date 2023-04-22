M&Co will close 24 stores on Saturday, April 22, followed by a further two closures on Sunday, April 23. All remaining stores will then close by the end of April.

The closures come after the brand fell into administration last year and announced it would close all 170 of its stores across the UK. So far, 110 stores have already shut.

Administrators at Teneo put the business up for sale with an auction deadline for interested buyers. M&Co’s brand and intellectual property was sold to Yours Clothing, however the stores weren’t part of the deal.

List of M&Co stores that will close on April 22 and April 23

Alnwick - April 22

Beverley - April 22

Blandford Forum April 22

Chesham - April 22

Cleveleys - April 22

Cromer - April 22

East Grinstead - April 22

Fakenham - April 22

Haddington - April 22

Hitchin - April 23

Hunstanton - April 22

Inverurie - April 22

Kirkintilloch - April 22

Largs - April 22

Minehead - April 22

Newport - April 22

Northallerton - April 22

Oswestry - April 22

Penarth - April 22

Portishead - April 22

Ripon - April 22

Saffron Walden - April 22

St Andrews - April 22

Stroud - April 22

Surbiton - April 22

Wokingham - April 23

M&Co stores that will close by the end of the month

Airdrie

Bridgnorth

Bridport

Broughty Ferry

Burgess Hill

Clitheroe

Driffield

Farnborough

Fleet

Heswall

Inchinnan OSC

Malton

March

Petersfield

Shaftesbury

Stonehaven

The M&Co store in Sleaford's Southgate. (File photo)