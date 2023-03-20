Being on top of your pet’s health is essential for a happy furry friend. However, costly vet bills and care treatments can soon add up. As well as spending money on regular routine healthcare, pet owners also have to be wary of their four-legged pal falling ill, which could add a further cost to already pricey vet bills.

Recent research from animal charity PDSA, reflects some of the concerns pet owners face amid the cost of living crisis. The research found that nearly half of pet owners are worried about affording emergency treatment or procedures if their furry friend fell suddenly ill.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While unexpected charges for your companion have the potential to become overwhelming quickly, there are a few ways in which you can help keep costs down. Keeping track of your pet’s boosters as well as taking on the honours of doing their monthly grooming, are just some of the ways in which pet owners can save money.

PDSA Vet Claire Roberts has shared some of her top tips for pocket friendly pet care. Helping you save the pennies and pounds in the short term as well as throughout your pet’s life.

Most Popular

We break down some of the ways in which you can keep your pet caring costs low.

Become your pet’s groomer

Advertisement

Advertisement

Monthly visits to the groomers can quickly become costly as the year goes on. While it’s important to keep on top of your pet’s grooming, taking them to a professional can be quite expensive.

One way to help save on grooming costs is to pick up the clippers and have a go at tidying your pet’s coat up yourself.

If you are unsure of how to approach taking on the duties of trimming your furry friend, there are several tutorials on YouTube which go through the process step by step.

Of course, before you start, you might want to invest in a pet grooming kit, as your regular hair clippers and brushes will probably not be able to do the job well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both Amazon and Pets At Home have kits of their own priced around £30, which is cheaper than the average cost of visit to a professional groomer.

Pet insurance could help cover expensive vet bills

In case your four-legged pal is injured or develops a concerning mystery illness, having the right insurance could help ease the blow of vet bills.

When looking for suitable insurance for your pet, it’s key to be aware of what it actually covers, as it may not help particular circumstances. For example, if one has an ‘accident only’ policy, it may not cover your furry friend falling ill.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pet owners can get a better understanding of what insurance may be best for their companion by researching its breed and learning what illnesses they may be prone to.

Those searching for a suitable plan for their pet can weigh up the best one for them on sites like Compare The Market and Money Super Market .

Keep an eye on the scale

Carrying a few extra pounds may also put your furry pall at risk of health problems or complications, which may result in more costly treatments or procedures down the line.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As well as getting your furry friend to sit on the scale, you can also check whether they are overweight by looking at their shape, noting if they have a rounder appearance.

Helping your pet get to a healthy weight starts with diet and exercise. Having a well-balanced diet and curbing their consumption of treats can help them to lose some pounds.

Daily exercise can also benefit your companion on their weight loss journey. How much activity can depend on a few different factors, including their breed, age or if they have any health problems.

Try not to skip your pet’s booster

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vaccination boosters are an annual cost for pet owners, and while they are a routine fee, the charge can sometimes come at an inconvenient time.

As your pet gets older, they will need to have a booster every six months or year. Vaccinations will not only help them be able to fight off worrying disease and infections, it also prevents them from passing them on to other animals.

While you may think pushing them back will help save in the short term, it could also lead to expensive health consequences for your furry friend.

Switch to bulk-buying food

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lastly, another way to help keep your pet costs low is to buy their food in larger quantities. When shopping for food in bulk, it is important to choose one with ‘complete’ labelled as this ensures it is a nutritionally balanced food.