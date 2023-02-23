Prime Hydration Energy drinks are to be stocked at Morrisons from today (February 23) but the supermarket has issued a rule for customers. Morrisons announced that it will stock the sought-after drink ‘until stock lasts’ and customers are limited to four bottles each.

Prime Hydration was created in a collaboration between Youtube star KSI and professional wrestler Logan Paul at the end of last year. It was first launched in Asda but sold out almost instantly when it was put on the shelves.

It also went on sale in Aldi just before Christmas, with chaos ensuing as people battled to get a bottle. However, this resulted in people re-selling the product online and at independent stores for inflated prices of more than £1,000 a bottle.

This week Sainsbury’s also began stocking it, where queues were formed outside of stores across the country as people tried to get hold of the fruity drink. They added a limit of three bottles per customer.

In Peterborough, dozens of fans, mostly school-aged children with their parents, were in line at the Oxney Road store just before the store opened at 7 am. The store was selling the 500ml fruity lime, blue raspberry, tropical punch and ice pop flavour drinks for £2.50 each, which is a 500ml bottle.

A corner shop has got into hot water after selling Prime Energy drinks for £100 a bottle

One dad, from Peterborough, said: “It’s the new craze. They all want to get their hands on it.

"It’s £2 per bottle here but a shop near us is charging £8. I told my son he’s not to pay that for a bottle – hopefully, in six months it will die down.”

Morrisons has now released a list of flavours and prices for the sought-after drink.A Morrisons spokesperson said: “We are now stocking the much sought-after Prime Hydration Energy Drink in the majority of our stores while stocks last."

Prime Energy drink - Morrisons price list

Prime Hydration Ice Pop 500ml - £2

Prime Hydration Tropical Punch 500ml - £2

Prime Hydration Lemon Lime 500ml - £2

Prime Hydration Blue Raspberry 500ml - £2

