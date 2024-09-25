Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shots! TV is National World's broadcast video watch site specialising in true crime, football, and quirky UK content.

The Unsolved Murder of Billy Sibbald

William Sibbald, an Edinburgh pub-owner known as ‘Billy’, was last seen alive leaving his Portobello home around 8pm on Tuesday, October 8th, 2002. It wasn’t until three months later that Billy’s lifeless body was discovered next to a motorway lay-by at the side of the A1. No one was ever brought to justice for his murder.

Billy was a father-of-three and has been described as a "big-hearted, loveable rogue" who had once helped raise £5,000 to fulfil a local girl's dream of going to the Paralympics. His death shook the surrounding community and went down in history as one of the Capital’s most notorious unsolved murders.

The documentary will be aired at 3.15pm on Saturday, September 28 and Sunday 29 on Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565.

The Unsolved Murder of Michaela Hague

On the evening of November 5 in 2001, Michaela Hague was picked up by a man in a car on Bower Street, Sheffield. She was later found slumped on the floor of an isolated car park on the outskirts of Sheffield's city centre. She had been stabbed 19 times in the neck and back but was still alive when emergency services arrived at the scene.

Michaela managed to give a police officer a brief description of her attacker, before being rushed to the hospital where she tragically died three hours later from her injuries. Michaela was 25-years-old and had a five-year-old son at the time of the attack. Despite Michaela’s case being one of the largest investigations in South Yorkshire’s history, her killer has still not been found.

The documentary will be aired at 10.50am and 9.35pm on Saturday, September 28 and Sunday 29 on Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565.

Lured To Her Death: The Murder of Sasha Marsden

16-year-old Sasha Marsden was lured to Grafton House Hotel by her killer with the promise of a job. Tragically, the young girl was brutally murdered after arriving at the hotel for what was supposed to be her first shift.

In the half-hour documentary, Sasha’s big sister Katie Brett, relives the agony of losing her little sister in such a horrific way, and the trauma the family endured as they sat through the murder trial. Sasha’s murderer was jailed for a minimum of 35 years but not given a ‘whole life order’. Her sister Katie is campaigning for the Government to remove the 28-day time limit for applying to the lenient sentence scheme to have a sentence reviewed, for convictions of murder.

The documentary will be aired at 6pm on Saturday, September 28 and Sunday 29.

The documentary will be aired at 6pm on Saturday, September 28 and Sunday 29.