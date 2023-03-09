Margaret Lake, more commonly known as Mystic Meg, has died aged 80. One of the UK’s best known astrologers, she wrote daily horoscopes for The Sun for almost 23 years.

The national newspaper reported last month that the astrologer had been admitted to a London hospital after coming down with the flu. Her agent confirmed to the newspaper she passed away at 3:45am on Thursday (March 9).

Her agent of 34 years Dave Shapland said: "Without any question, she was Britain’s most famous astrologer by a million miles. Nobody came close to Meg in that respect. She was followed by millions in this country and also around the world.

"She even became part of the English language - if a politician, somebody from showbiz or ordinary people in the street are asked a tricky question they will say ‘Who do you think I am, Mystic Meg?’

Mystic Meg with her beginners guide to tarot cards in John Menzies, Princes Street, Edinburgh.