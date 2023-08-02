Nandos Cocktail Menu: Fans delighted at Nando’s new Sunset Slushie & PERi-cante drinks - prices
Nando’s cocktail menu has been revealed and fans are delighted
Nandos has added two new items to its menu for the first-time ever and fans are delighted. The Peri-peri chicken chain revealed it has added two frozen cocktails to its drinks menu for chicken-lovers to sip on while they enjoy their Portugese-style meal.
The new additions named the PERi-cante and the Sunset Slushie will be available at selected restaurants and set you back £7.95 per 190 ml glass. The PERi-cante mixes vodka with mezcal and a tangy lime and just a hint of chilli. Meanwhile, the Sunset Slushie mixes a dash of vodka, peach liquor and vanilla with juicy pineapple and mango - perfect for those with a sweet tooth.
The drink reveal comes after weeks of rumours from Nandos fans in the UK. Earlier this month a popular Instagram account called Youngkingstv, posted an image of the new menu, which reads ‘Cocktails. That’s it.’
The post captioned: ‘Nando’s about to start cocktails’ quickly gained over 50,000 likes and even a reply from Nando’s. Nando’s responded to the post with a smirking emoji and a cocktail emoji.
Nandos’ new menu also said to include new draught sagres: ‘Portugal’s favourite golden lager’, which will apparently be available on tap for £5.95 per pint. The new menu additions come after Nandos added the much-loved topped fries to the menu which have been a hit with customers.
Nando’s fans hoping to get their hands on the new drinks will have to head to Kings Cross, Westfield Stratford City, Brighton (Marina), Salford Quays, Crawley, Liverpool (ONE), Hull (Princess Quay), Birmingham (Selly Oak), Wolverhampton (Bentley Bridge), Battersea or Waterloo Station to try them out.