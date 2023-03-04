New data from CarMats.co.uk has revealed train commuters could pay almost £2,500 more than car owners to get to work. This comes as train fares are set to rise by almost six percent from tomorrow (March 5).

This rise will see train fares become the most expensive they have ever been in the UK. The bespoke carpet and rubber vehicle mats company looked at some of the most popular commuter routes in the UK and found travelling by car was the most cost-effective way of travelling.

For some journeys like Hinckley to Birmingham New Street, train travellers are paying £10.21 more for each trip to work than their car-owning colleagues. This amounts to £2450 more spent over a year.

Travelling via train, as well as being the more environmentally friendly option, is often seen as a more cost-effective mode of transport. However, statistics show that this is not necessarily the case.

According to Statista, cars are by far the most common mode of transportation for commuting in the UK with 68% saying that’s how they travel to work. By comparison, only 1 in 10 said they travelled by train.

CarMats has taken the journeys from commuter towns to major cities such as London, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Edinburgh and Glasgow and calculated how much you could save if you did the same trip in a car.

