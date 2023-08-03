As one of the UK's leading brands for air fryers, Ninja has unveiled its latest game-changing creation which has all the potential to be the most sought-after cooking gadget in recent history.

The retailer has launched the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer 10.4L AF500UK which is priced at £269.99 per unit. Due to growing demand, it has sold out on the Ninja website, and stock is flying off the shelves at outlets like John Lewis, Currys, Argos and Very.

The Ninja MegaZone FlexiDrawer is perfect to cook for five people and has enough space for an entire Sunday roast - Credit: Ninja

One of the key selling points of the brand new air fryer is the FlexiDrawer feature which gives you the ability to remove the divider and transform it from a DualZone to MegaZone. You'll have yourself extra-large space of 10.4L perfect to cook family meals and even has the capacity for an entire Sunday roast - including a 2kg leg of lamb.

DualZone enables you to cook two different foods in two different ways in two independent zones. All you have to do is sync the times and temperatures using the relevant functions to make sure that everything is ready at the same time.

The Ninja Foodi FlexiDrawer 10.4 will have a whopping seven cooking functions to take advantage of: max crisp, air fry, roast, reheat, dehydrate and prove. It is also non-stick and dishwasher safe.