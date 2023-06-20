Nintendo have officially announced the date for the Nintendo Direct due in June 2023. The Japanese gaming company took to social media to announce that fans can hear more about upcoming games on June 21.

Nintendo have announced that the 40 minute direct will focus “mainly on Nintendo Switch titles launching this year”, which includes new details about their upcoming Pikmin 4 which is set to be released next month.

Rumours have been circling about the upcoming announcement, with speculation the gaming company will announce a new console for 2024. Nintendo is currently sitting on Pikmin 4, Everybody 1-2 Switch! and Metroid Prime 4 which are all set to release this year.

The gaming company has also increased its focus on it’s NES, Super NES and Nintendo 64 retro games libraries for the Nintendo Switch Online service, with the potential that more announcements could be made.

There is also a huge catalogue of games due from Nintendo’s publishing partners including Sega’s Sonic Superstars, Bandai Namaco’s Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster and Level-5’s Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, which potentially could all be featured in the direct.

Nintendo is the last of the three major gaming companies to host a livestream event, following shortly behind Xbox’s impressive showcase last week and PlayStation’s disappointing event at the end of May. The gaming companies have all chosen to host their own announcement streams this year following them pulling out of E3 in preference of their own events.

How to watch the Nintendo Direct livestream

