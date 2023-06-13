Police have confirmed that a 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were found dead in Nottingham city centre on Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called to the area at 4am where two people were found dead in the street. Officersthen rushed to the scene of another incident where a van attempted to run a further three people over. Another person was found dead in Magdala Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement, Nottingham Police said: “A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were killed in the city. Police were called to Ilkeston Road just after 4am where two people were found dead in the street.

“Officers were then called to another incident in Milton Street where a van had attempted to run over three people. They are currently being treated in hospital. A man has also been found dead in Magdala Road.

Most Popular

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody. Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “This is a horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people.

“We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody. This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We ask the public to be patient while inquiries continue. At this time, a number of roads in the city will remain closed as this investigation progresses.”

Rishi Sunak said: “I want to thank the police and emergency services for their ongoing response to the shocking incident in Nottingham this morning.