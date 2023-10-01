One dead and another critically injured after three men stabbed in town centre

Police are investigating after three men were stabbed in Halifax

A murder investigation is under way after three men were stabbed - leaving one dead and another fighting for his life.

Police were called at 3.48am to Commercial Street in Halifax, West Yorkshire, to reports that three men had been assaulted.

All three men were taken to hospital with stab wounds. One of the men passed away at hospital, with another described as being in a critical condition. The third man has received treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.

There is a significant police scene in place in the town centre while police conduct specialist searches and forensic enquiries. The public and local businesses are thanked for their patience at this time.