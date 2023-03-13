One person has died and three others have been rushed to hospital after a suspected gas explosion severely damaged two properties in Swansea on Monday (March 13). The body of a man who had previously been reported missing has been pulled from the rubble, according to South Wales Police.

Superintendent Steve Jones said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has lost his life and those affected by this tragic incident. We are doing everything possible to reduce the impact on the wider community and allow access to homes as quickly as possible where it is safe to do so.

"I would like to thank the community for the patience and support during what is a challenging incident."

An investigation is now underway to establish the cause of the explosion, which extensively damaged two properties and affected neighbouring houses. A rest centre has been set up in the nearby Morriston memorial hall with emergency staff supporting those affected.

According to Morriston councillor Ceri Evans, around 100 people have been evacuated from the area, and emergency services have asked the public to avoid the area as South Wales Police and West Wales Fire Brigade have been at what has been declared a major incident.

A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said earlier in the day: “At 11.20am on Monday, March 13th, crews from Morriston, Swansea West, Neath, Gorseinon and Port Talbot were called to an incident in Morriston following several reports of a gas explosion.”

In a statement, Wales & West Utilities, which maintains the local gas network, said: "We were called to reports of an explosion at a property in the Clydach Road area of Swansea and immediately sent a team of engineers.

"On arrival, we found that there had been severe structural damage to the property and the emergency services were in control of the scene. We are now working with them to make the area safe - as we do on all incidents of this nature.

