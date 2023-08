Thousands of passengers are stranded at airports after a ‘network-wide failure of UK air traffic control systems’ - including some who are sat on their planes but now unable to take-off. There have also been complaints from passengers trying to get into the UK that their flight will be delayed due to the technical failure.

Loganair posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) : “There has been a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems this morning.

“Although we are hopeful of being able to operate most intra-Scotland flights on the basis of local coordination and with a minimum of disruption, north-south and international flights maybe subject to delays.

“If you are flying with us today, please check our website for the latest information about your flight before setting off for the airport.”

One traveller has taken her frustrations on X, saying: “On a plane on the runway at Budapest airport…and have just been told UK airspace is shut. We could be here for 12 hours. So we sit on the plane and wait.”