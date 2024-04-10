Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fee for a new or replacement passport will increase on April 11. UK travellers visiting the EU are also being told to be aware of the "10-year rule".

Watch the video to hear travel industry professional Michael Edwards, CEO of Explore Worldwide, discuss the price increase for passports and the EU “10-year rule”.

How much does it cost to get or renew a passport?

If you need to renew or replace your passport, it will currently cost £82.50 if you apply online and £93 if you fill in a paper form. For a child’s passport, it’s £53.50 (online) and £64 (by post). The fee is higher if you apply from abroad or if you need the passport quicker.

Fees are increasing from April 11. For an adult, applying online, it will cost £88.50 and £100 for post applications. For children, it will be £57.50 for an online application and £69 if applying by post.

UK passport.

What is the EU “10-year rule”?