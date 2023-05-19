News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you
Fraudster jailed for running multimillion-pound scam website in UK
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on
Breaking

Timothy Schofield: Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed for 12 years after sexually abusing boy

The brother of TV presenter Phillip Schofield has been jailed for 12 years for sexually abusing a boy.

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 19th May 2023, 10:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 12:08 BST

The brother of TV presenter Phillip Schofield has been jailed for 12 years for sexually abusing a child. Timothy Schofield was found guilty in April of 11 sexual offences involving the boy between 2016 and 2019.

The 54-year-old was also sacked from his job as a civilian worker for Avon and Somerset Police following the verdict. Phillip Schofield said after the conviction: “As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother.”

The defendant, from Bath, was convicted of three counts of causing a child to watch sexual activity and three of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, reports BBC News. He was further convicted of three counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and two of sexual activity with a child.

Timothy Schofield was found guilty in April of 11 sexual offences involving a child between 2016 and 2019.Timothy Schofield was found guilty in April of 11 sexual offences involving a child between 2016 and 2019.
Timothy Schofield was found guilty in April of 11 sexual offences involving a child between 2016 and 2019.
Most Popular

    The victim was interviewed by police after telling a school councillor about the abuse and said he felt he had been “blackmailed emotionally” by Schofield.

    Schofield claimed during his trial at Exeter Crown Court that he had watched pornography with the boy, but that the boy was over the age of 16 at the time. He also claimed the two of them had undertaken sexual acts while sitting apart, but he denied performing the acts on the teenager.

    Related topics:Courts