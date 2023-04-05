Phillip Schofield’s return date to ITV’s This Morning has been revealed just days after his brother was found guilty in a sex abuse trial. The 61-year-old has been temporarily replaced by Joel Dommett and Alison Hammond.

According to a national newspaper, Schofield, who has been absent from the show since March 23 will resume his role alongside Holly Willoughby after the pair return from their Easter break on Monday, April 17.

A TV insider reportedly told the publication: “Phillip is on pre-planned leave and is due to return after the Easter holidays.” Schofield and Willoughby are an iconic presenting duo, also appearing together on other shows such as Dancing on Ice.

This comes just days after Schofield’s brother, Timothy Schofield was found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage boy over a three year period. In the wake of this, the TV presenter released a statement.

Following the verdict, Phillip Schofield branded his brother’s crimes "despicable" and said: "As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother. My overwhelming concern is and has always been for the wellbeing of the victim and his family," the TV star said.

Phillip Schofield. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

